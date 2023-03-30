Hero MotoCorp names Niranjan Gupta as CEO

Gupta, currently chief financial officer at Hero MotoCorp, played a role in forming the bike maker's partnerships with Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 22:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hero MotoCorp Ltd , India's biggest two-wheeler maker by volume, on Thursday named company insider Niranjan Gupta as its chief executive officer.

Gupta, currently chief financial officer at Hero MotoCorp, played a role in forming the bike maker's partnerships with Harley Davidson and electric-motorcycle maker Zero Motorcycles, the company said.

Read | Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to 2% from April

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp's current chief executive, will remain with the company as an executive chairman and full-time director on the board.

The development comes months after the company named Gupta as its head of strategy and M&A in December last year.

