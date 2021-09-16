Hero Motocorp to raise vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000

Hero Motocorp to raise vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 19:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hero Motocorp Ltd said on Thursday it would increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000, starting September 20 to offset the impact of increasing commodity prices.

hero motocorp
Auto sector
India News
Business News

