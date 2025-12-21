Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress indulging in anti-national activities, wants illegal immigrants to settle in Assam: PM Modi

The opposition party is not concerned with the identity, existence and pride of Assamese people, which the BJP has been trying to protect, he said.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us