Huawei thanks Indian Govt for 5G trials permission

China's telecommunications giant Huawei on Tuesday thanked the Indian government for permitting the company to take part in the upcoming trials for 5G networks, saying it is committed to India and firmly believes that only technology innovations and high-quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the country's telecom industry.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks.

Huawei rivals western equipment makers, such as Ericsson, and is banned in the US. Many countries, however, have allowed telecom service providers to use Chinese gears. And now, India has also indicated its unwillingness to keep any company out of 5G trials.

The Indian government's decision came as a major boost to the Shenzhen-based company amid a heavy clampdown against it by the US.

"Huawei has been notified by the Indian government of permission to take part in the 5G trials," Cyril Xu, Senior Manager, International Media Affairs told PTI here.

“We thank the Indian government for their continued faith in Huawei," Cyril said in a brief statement.

“We firmly believe that only technology innovations and high-quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the Indian telecom industry. We have our full confidence in the Modi government to drive 5G in India," he said.

“We have our full confidence in the Indian Government and industry to partner with best technology for India’s own long term benefit and also for cross-industry development. Huawei is always committed to India," he said.

Huawei’s participation in the 5G trials in India, which is the next biggest telecom market after China, is one of the key topics in the India-China officials talks at various levels.

The 5G trials are widely-expected to begin in the last quarter of the current financial year.

In September this year, Huawei had said it was hopeful that the Indian government will treat all foreign investments "fairly" and had urged the world's largest democracy to make an "independent decision" on permitting 5G trials in the country.

At that time, the Chinese firm had also sought to assure the Indian government that the company is fully compliant with regulations in India, and of addressing concerns around cybersecurity.

Earlier this year, the US had banned Huawei, the world's leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security and Washington had been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.