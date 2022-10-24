Hyundai Motor Q3 net profit drops 3%, misses estimates

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Oct 24 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 13:23 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company posted on Monday a 3 per cent fall in third-quarter profit due to a 1.36 trillion won ($906 million) provision to pay for costs related to engine quality issues.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor considering selling its Russia plant: Report

Net profit dropped to 1.27 trillion won ($883.39 million) for the July-September period, compared with 1.31 trillion won a year earlier and a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 2.4 trillion won drawn from 17 analysts.

