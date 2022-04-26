Hyundai to introduce second electric vehicle in India this year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the country’s largest car manufacturers, on Tuesday announced that it will introduce IONIQ 5 – an electric car it says has won many global awards -- in the Indian market in the second half of this year.

This will be Hyundai’s second electric car after KONA, which was assembled at its sprawling factory in Irungattukottai in Sriperumbudur, 50 km from Chennai.

HMIL said the launch of IONIQ 5, which has won the World Car of the Year 2022, will mark the beginning of the company’s Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) expansion plans in India. The company has already committed to the expansion of its BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028.

“With great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India. Powering up a new era of electric mobility, IONIQ 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said.

IONIQ 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility, the HMIL said, adding that the electric car is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles and will usher in a new era of clean mobility for Hyundai.

“Under the aegis of Beyond Mobility, IONIQ 5 will set a new benchmark that redefines electric mobility lifestyle in India with synergies of intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation,” the company added.

The all-electric IONIQ 5 has also received multiple awards at a global scale that include World Car of the Year 2022 (WCOTY), World Electric Vehicle of the Year 2022, and World Car Design of the Year 2022 among others. The move by Hyundai comes amid a push for electric vehicles with many automobile majors introducing new EV models.

