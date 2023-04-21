In the world of aviation sky is the limit

Amidst the rising demand for air travel, and massive plane orders to address it, what still remains a challenge is the shortage of not just experienced pilots, cabin crew, and engineers but other skilled resources across various arms of the aviation industry including Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCO), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and security staff at the airport.

Air India, which has recently placed its record order of 470 aircraft, is set to hire over 5,100 crew members - 4200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as it rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.

India needs over 34,000 pilots alone in the next 10 years. “We expect skilled manpower shortage across the aviation ecosystem in the next 10-15 years,” said Akshat Agarwal, Consultant – Innovation and Research Centre, CAPA India.

One can only imagine the opportunities the sector will have in the years to come. It is indeed, the best time to be in aviation. Aviation is a field that offers many different career opportunities in various aspects of air travel and the activities that help to facilitate and it is precisely this variety that allows for options for almost anyone.

Needless to say, being a commercial airline pilot is the most sought-after job in the airline industry. Who doesn’t get excited hearing “This is your captain speaking!’

For a career as rewarding, the bar for entry is low. All that students need is science and math in their pre-university (10+2) to make them eligible to apply to a flight school. The cadet training programme is about 8 months - 1.5 years before you get your Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues and regulates licenses for civil aviation pilots in India. To become a civil aviation pilot, you must complete a minimum number of hours of flight experience as per DGCA rules.

You will also have to take written and oral examinations apart from showcasing your flying ability. Based on your experience, age and flying hours, you may apply for a students pilot licence (SPL), a prerequisite for flying training and flying, a commercial pilot licence (CPL), a private pilot licence (PPL) and an airline transport pilot licence (ATPL) which is mandatory to fly with airlines.

India has about 30-35 DGCA-approved flight schools including Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA), National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) and Redbird Aviation.

“There is a serious dearth of flying schools in India. However, the quality of flight training imparted in India is one of the best,” says Major Manjit Rajain, Director, Redbird Aviation.

“Look for flight schools that have a younger and newer fleet, ideally those with glass cockpits and good safety record,” he suggests.

In terms of skills, the ability to make sound decisions under pressure is vital. The job also has a significant amount of communication involved, as pilots are responsible for liaising with air traffic controllers and other ground staff.

What is less known, however, is that for every pilot, there are at least 30 people supporting the operations, and that’s what makes an aircraft take off and land safely.

So, fasten your seatbelts, and get ready to explore some other exciting career options in the field of aviation.

Amongst these roles, cabin crew is particularly popular amongst youngsters. The job of a cabin crew (also known as flight attendants) is to ensure safety and comfort of travellers for a smooth flying experience. Flight attendants are most likely to work in civil aviation through commercial airlines, but opportunities also exist on business jets and military aircraft. Excellent communication skills, patience and the willingness to serve are essential for this role. In terms of education, having senior secondary (10+2) certification is a must. However, a degree in hospitality or travel and tourism can also boost employability prospects. Flight attendants also undergo intensive training after their education.

With the aircraft count increasing every day, what becomes even more critical is the need for air traffic controllers. Air traffic controllers monitor and direct the movement of aircraft on the ground, at airport runways and taxiways and in the air through instructions to pilots to ensure safety, efficiency and minimal delay. It is almost equivalent to being the eyes of a pilot to take the airborne traffic efficiency- there is an immense amount of coordination that goes into ensuring the safety of the people on board particularly important in an emergency, such as a malfunctioning aircraft or challenging weather conditions. A bachelor's degree in engineering or science is required for this role, after which the student writes a test set by DGCA.

Did you know? Even aircraft tractor operators, who perform airplane pushback and towing procedures are highly qualified, and certified professionals. Just like flight hours determine the experience of a pilot, there is a number of pushbacks for aircraft tractor operators. During transport, the pilot cannot see anything behind the aircraft, they act directly as the pilot's eyes. Such operators need to have keen spatial awareness as they move the aircraft.

Likewise, there are various other professionals that play specific roles in the larger aviation industry. India’s passenger traffic is forecast to rise to over 1,500-1,700 million by FY2043, and to cater to this huge traffic demand, Indian airports need a great deal of airport ground staff. Working in shifts, the ground crew handles passenger operations such as transfers, security checks and accessibility to ensure a smooth passenger experience at airports. Students can take up any stream in their pre-university and then take up a diploma or postgraduate diploma in the related field like Certified Professional in Ground Staff Service (CPGS) course or Airport Ground Staff Training. Airport managers are highly qualified professionals who look after day-to-day operations at an airport including compliance with legal and safety measures, timeliness and general order in the airport. To begin with, students, after pre-university, can take up either a degree programme in engineering, management or an airport management programme.

There’s also a special set of people taking care of the aircraft that flies passengers to their destinations. Here’s alerting all the engineers, there are opportunities awaiting in one of the most loved fields. While (aerospace) engineers contribute to the design and development of aircraft and aircraft parts, there are also aircraft maintenance technicians (specialised in either mechanics or avionics) for inspection, maintenance and repair of aircraft. To obtain an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) licence, the student will first have to clear AME Common Entrance Test (or AME CET) and then enrol at a DGCA-approved AME Institute where the course lasts four years.

For each of these roles, and others, there are specific requirements (qualifications and skills), but one ingredient common across all careers is ‘passion’ for aviation. Aviation careers are rewarding, and also extremely demanding. What helps professionals excel from start through the end is the sheer dedication, and love for aviation, whether it is the laws of physics, the sound of the engines, the jaw-dropping office views from the cockpit or the joy of helping passengers through their memorable journeys. As India sets to become a global aviation hub by 2030, all the stakeholders including the Central government are taking significant strides in building capacity and capabilities and the SKY IS THE LIMIT!

Hear from the industry leaders:

Major Manjit Rajain, Director, Redbird Aviation

“The first thing that is required from any student, you must be passionate about flying, you must enjoy it. It is the boom time for the aviation industry currently."

Captain Neomi D’Silva, Akasa Air

I have been flying for over 13 years. For those who are looking to build a career in the aviation industry, it is essential to obtain a CPL. The Indian aviation industry is at the cusp of significant growth and young aspirants can expect immense opportunities in the industry in the coming years. Captain Neomi D’Silva, Akasa Air.

Saravanan Ayyavoo, Senior First Officer, Scoot

“There is something fascinating about the way pilots prepare for their flights and how they bring hundreds of passengers to their destination safely. The way they go about their duties professionally while still looking suave inspired me to one day be a captain myself.”

Nashwin Kaur, Senior Flight Attendant, Scoot

“As a child, I knew that I’ve always wanted to one day fly and be in the sky. My childhood fascination with flying was what attracted me to take up the profession of flight attendant. To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, the sky is home."

Shudembili N, former Senior Flight Attendant, Jet Airways

“Making a career out of flying about two decades back was all about struggling solo in the quest. Looking back 20 years, a young aspirant from a small town would have found it a distant dream to realise when thinking outside the box."