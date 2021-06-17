India cuts base import price of palm oil and soyoil

India cuts base import price of palm oil and soyoil

The move was in contrast to the country's decision on Tuesday to keep the base import price of all edible oils unchanged

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 17 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 14:27 ist
India has put on hold a proposal to reduce import taxes on edible oils. Credit: iStock Photo

India slashed the base import prices of palm oil and soybean oil for a fortnight, the government said in a statement late on Wednesday, as prices of the cooking oils fell sharply in the global market.

The move was in contrast to the country's decision on Tuesday to keep the base import price of all edible oils unchanged.

India has put on hold a proposal to reduce import taxes on edible oils as cooking oil prices started to fall in the world market after hitting record highs, two government and one industry officials told Reuters.

Read more: India stalls proposal to cut import tax on edible oils

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight and the price is used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

Crude palm oil 1,136 1,222

RBD palm oil 1,148 1,245

RBD palmolein 1,153 1,265

Crude soya oil 1,415 1,452

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

edible oil
vegetable oil
Palm Oil
Imports
Taxes

What's Brewing

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 