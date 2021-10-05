India’s crypto market grew 641% over the past year: Report

'India’s crypto market grew 641% over the past year'

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Oct 05 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 08:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

By Joanna Ossinger

India, Vietnam and Pakistan are helping to lead the expansion of cryptocurrency markets in central and southern Asia, according to Chainalysis.

India’s market grew 641 per cent over the past year and Pakistan’s 711 per cent, a report from Chainalysis showed, using a metric that estimates the total cryptocurrency received by a country.

India has a 59 per cent share of activity taking place on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, with Pakistan at 33 per cent, the report said, adding there’s been a significant increase in cryptocurrency-related entrepreneurship and venture capital investment in the region.

“Large institutional-sized transfers above $10 million worth of cryptocurrency represent 42 per cent of transactions sent from India-based addresses, versus 28 per cent for Pakistan and 29 per cent for Vietnam,” the report said. “Those numbers suggest that India’s cryptocurrency investors are part of larger, more sophisticated organizations.”


Share of crypto activity by currency type in India, Pakistan, Vietnam (July 20-June 21)
​​​​

 

The past year has seen a number of twists and turns for India’s crypto market, including on the regulatory front, with some reports that the country might try to ban or otherwise restrict crypto. However, Chainalysis noted, more recently it looks as though the government may simply favor taxation.

