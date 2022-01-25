India’s first-ever electric cruiser Ranger launched

EV manufacturer, Komaki Electric Vehicles has finally launched its much-awaited models -- Ranger and Venice.

Ranger holds the distinction of being India’s first-ever electric cruiser. With IC engine cruisers like Indian Motorcycle, Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield already setting a high benchmark, this first-ever electric cruiser is ready to hit the market. The cruiser features big grosser wheels, illustrious chrome exteriors, and a fine paint job.

On the other hand, Venice is a stylish new scooter that features good looks, better rideability, power, performance, and comfort. It has a 3kw motor, battery pack of 2.9kw and will enter the market in nine poppy colours.

Komaki Ranger and Venice are going to be available in all Komaki dealerships from January 26 onwards with Ranger's ex-showroom price being Rs 1,68,000 and Venice being priced at Rs 1,15,000 with all accessories fitted and included.

The affordability, boatload of features, good mileage and power that Komaki is offering with these models is likely to make this brand a fan-favourite among the people who are looking to join the green revolution by bringing home their first electric two-wheeler.

In a press statement, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “These vehicles have been a labour of love and I have full confidence that the people are going to like them. We have claimed a permanent spot in history by creating India’s first-ever electric cruiser. This is something that motorcycle enthusiasts have been calling for and we’re elated to present this masterpiece to them.”

