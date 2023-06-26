Indian company forays into US’s EV battery sector

Indian company forays into USA’s EV battery component sector

EAM is targeting a revenue of over $500 million once the facility starts operating at full capacity by 2031.

Anjali Jain
Anjali Jain, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai-based battery materials company Epsilon Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd (EAM) proposes to invest $650 million in the US to manufacture synthetic graphite anode, used in lithium-ion batteries, The plan is to set up a plant with 50,000 tonnes per annum capacity, though the company is yet to decide the exact location where it will come up.

The investment was first announced as part of a joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the former’s recent visit to the country. The company is currently evaluating multiple locations across the US for the proposed facility subject to regulatory approvals, environmental permits and state and local incentive agreements.

Also Read | EV industry wants removal of GST anomalies: SUN Mobility's Maini

EAM is targeting a revenue of over $500 million once the facility starts operating at full capacity by 2031. The facility is expected to be up and running by 2026. The company is leveraging USA’s reluctance to depend on China for battery materials like graphite, which is already in shortage due to accelerating global demand.

The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market and the increasing demand for renewable energy sources has pushed up the requirement for critical minerals such as graphite in recent years. Graphite shortages are expected to rise in the coming years, with the global supply deficit pegged at 7.77 lakh tonnes by 2030. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Mumbai
EV battery
Electric Vehicles
EVs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 