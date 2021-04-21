Indian markets closed on April 21 for holiday

India's currency, debt and stock markets will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
Financial markets will resume trading on Thursday, April 22.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.44% lower at 14,296.40 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.51% lower at 47,705.80. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.075%, while the rupee settled at 74.88 to the dollar.
Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies
Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday
DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air
In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana
Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush
Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'
'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'