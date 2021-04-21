Indian markets closed on April 21 for holiday

India's currency, debt and stock markets will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Thursday, April 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.44% lower at 14,296.40 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.51% lower at 47,705.80. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.075%, while the rupee settled at 74.88 to the dollar.