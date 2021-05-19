Indian Oil posts March-quarter profit on inventory gains

Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.
The state-owned company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 51.85 billion rupees a year ago.
Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe