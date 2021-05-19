Indian Oil posts Q4 profit on inventory gains

Indian Oil posts March-quarter profit on inventory gains

The company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees for the quarter ended March 31

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 19 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 17:01 ist
Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value of the country's biggest refiner.

The state-owned company reported a net profit of 87.81 billion Indian rupees ($1.20 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 51.85 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue rose 18% to 1.64 trillion rupees.

