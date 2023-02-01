India's jobless rate declined to four-month low of 7.14% in January: CMIE

India's unemployment rate fell to 7.14 per cent in January, the lowest in four months, from 8.30 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.
The urban unemployment rate declined to 8.55 per cent in January from 10.09 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 6.48 per cent from 7.44 per cent, the data showed.
