India's jobless rate fell to 4-mth low of 7.14% in Jan

India's jobless rate declined to four-month low of 7.14% in January: CMIE

The urban unemployment rate declined to 8.55% in January from 10.09% in the previous month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's unemployment rate fell to 7.14 per cent in January, the lowest in four months, from 8.30 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 8.55 per cent in January from 10.09 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 6.48 per cent from 7.44 per cent, the data showed. 

Jobs
Unemployment
India News
Economy

