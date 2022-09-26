Sensex tumbles over 800 pts, Nifty below 17,100 at open

Indices decline at open; Sensex down over 800 pts, Nifty below 17,100

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 09:41 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indices opened lower on Monday, tracking asian markets, as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over economic growth in the face of a high-interest rate environment.

Sensex tumbled 816.72 points to 57,282.20 points in early trade on Monday; Nifty fell 254.4 points to 17,072.95 points.

Meanwhile, the rupee hit a record-low, touching 81.47 against US dollar.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

