Indices decline at open; Sensex down over 800 pts, Nifty below 17,100

Indices opened lower on Monday, tracking asian markets, as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over economic growth in the face of a high-interest rate environment.
Sensex tumbled 816.72 points to 57,282.20 points in early trade on Monday; Nifty fell 254.4 points to 17,072.95 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee hit a record-low, touching 81.47 against US dollar.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties
B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple
DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'
Rihanna to return to stage for Super Bowl halftime show
Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds
'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star
Why are climate activists calling for reparations?