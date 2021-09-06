Indices hit fresh life highs: Sensex opens above 58,300

Indices hit fresh life highs: Sensex opens above 58,300, Nifty nears 17,400

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2021, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 09:50 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Markets were in the green on the first Monday of September, continuing with the record breaking streak, led by Reliance and auto stocks.

Sensex jumped 260.26 points to hit lifetime high of 58,390.21 in the opening session. Nifty surged 75.75 points to record 17,399.35.

Reliance, Hatsun, Grasim and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

 