Indices hit fresh life highs: Sensex opens above 58,300, Nifty nears 17,400

Markets were in the green on the first Monday of September, continuing with the record breaking streak, led by Reliance and auto stocks.

Sensex jumped 260.26 points to hit lifetime high of 58,390.21 in the opening session. Nifty surged 75.75 points to record 17,399.35.

Reliance, Hatsun, Grasim and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers.