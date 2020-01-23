IndiGo to start daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15

After starting two flights to China last year, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it would be starting daily flight on the Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15.

Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in China – Chengdu with Delhi and Guangzhou with Kolkata - with daily direct flights.

"Having entered China in September 2019, IndiGo is now connecting India's financial capital – Mumbai, with China's city of the pandas – Chengdu.

"Besides being a popular destination for Indian travellers, China is also the world's largest source of travellers, over 100 million outbound trips estimated in 2020," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.