IndiGo to start Mumbai-Chengdu flights from March 15

IndiGo to start daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2020, 20:23pm ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 20:34pm ist
File photo

After starting two flights to China last year, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it would be starting daily flight on the Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. 

Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in China – Chengdu with Delhi and Guangzhou with Kolkata - with daily direct flights.

"Having entered China in September 2019, IndiGo is now connecting India's financial capital – Mumbai, with China's city of the pandas – Chengdu.

"Besides being a popular destination for Indian travellers, China is also the world's largest source of travellers, over 100 million outbound trips estimated in 2020," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indigo
Comments (+)
 