Infographic | India to have 122 unicorns in next 2-4 years: Report

A report found that 122 Indian startups might become future unicorns in the next two to four years.

The study by Hurun Research found that, on average, these startups were set up in 2015, with the vast majority selling software and services, with only 17 per cent selling physical products. Thirty-seven per cent are selling to businesses while 63 per cent are consumer-facing.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “While working on the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022 we realised that the startup ecosystem in the country is growing at a never-before pace. Probably the pandemic has hastened the disruption of traditional businesses and helped in the ascendancy of the startups. Slowly, the ecosystem is achieving the desired maturity and resilience.”