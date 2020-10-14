Infosys net profit surges by 20.5% to Rs 4,845 crore

Infosys net profit surges by 20.5% to Rs 4,845 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 16:31 ist
Representative image

Infosys net profit surged by 20.5 per cent to Rs 4,845 crore. The company's revenue has gone up by 8.6 per cent.

Revenue stood at Rs 24,570 crore in INR terms. The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share.

The record date for interim dividend is October 26, 2020. Operating margin surged by whopping 260 basis points to 25.3 per cent.

While revenues increased by 8.6 per cent, the cost of generating sales, aided by lesser travel expenses, has gone up by just 4.6 per cent, leading to surge in margins and net profit.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Infosys

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 