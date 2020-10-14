Infosys net profit surges by 20.5% to Rs 4,845 crore

Infosys net profit surged by 20.5 per cent to Rs 4,845 crore. The company's revenue has gone up by 8.6 per cent.

Revenue stood at Rs 24,570 crore in INR terms. The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share.

The record date for interim dividend is October 26, 2020. Operating margin surged by whopping 260 basis points to 25.3 per cent.

While revenues increased by 8.6 per cent, the cost of generating sales, aided by lesser travel expenses, has gone up by just 4.6 per cent, leading to surge in margins and net profit.