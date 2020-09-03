Infosys to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation in US

Infosys to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation in US

Expands engineering services portfolio by strengthening presence in medical devices, consumer and industrial markets across US

Infosys on Thursday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products, for an undisclosed sum.

Kaleidoscope Innovation brings to Infosys a diverse talent pool with knowledge of design and engineering. The company leverages an understanding of clinical environments, product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualisation, the company said in a statement.

It serves a diversified customer base with in-house labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centres. Kaleidoscope designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition further strengthens our digital offerings at the intersection of new software technologies and medical devices - a sector that is expected to witness significant investments and consumerisation in the post-Covid era."

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

