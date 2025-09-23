Manish Tewari says entitlement not acceptable to Gen X, Y, Z, BJP uses his 'nepokid' remark to attack Rahul Gandhi

The remarks of Tewari were used by the BJP to attack the Congress, with its leader Amit Malviya terming Gandhi as the ultimate 'Nepokid' of Indian politics and Sambit Patra saying people of the country have already removed the 'nepokid' in 2014.