IRCTC partners with HDFC Bank to launch co-branded travel credit card

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch a co-branded travel credit card.

The co-branded card will be called "IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card" and will be in a single variant exclusively available on NPCI’s Rupay network.

Known as the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, the co-branded card is in a single variant and is available on NPCI’s Rupay network.

The card will provide exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app, HDFC Bank Group Head (Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT) Parag Rao told reporters here.

IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit cardholders will enjoy an attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings, he said.

The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened lounges available at most of the major railway stations. The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer benefits as well as experience to customers, IRCTC chairman and managing director Rajni Hasija said.

This is the third tie-up of IRCTC after State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.