Jet Airways to resume domestic flights in Q1 2022

Jet Airways is set to start its operations from the next financial year, the company said in a statement after being grounded since 2019. The airline was taken to the insolvency tribunal, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), for resolution during which Murari Lal Jalan led Jalan Kalrock consortium bought the airline.

Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said, “Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in three years and 100+ in five years, which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the consortium."

The airline has already hired over 150 employees and plans to induct more than a thousand in this financial year.

The airline's new Accountable Manager and acting CEO of Jet Airways, Captain Sudhir Gaur said, “In its new avatar, Jet Airways will now be headquartered in Delhi NCR with its senior management working from the Corporate Office at Gurugram. However, Jet Airways will continue to have a strong and significant presence in Mumbai where it will work from its ‘Global One’ office in Kurla. Jet Airways also has a state-of-the-art training centre located at Global One, which will be retained and used for in-house training for the Jet Airways team.”

Check out the latest DH Videos here: