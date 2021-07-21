J&J forecasts $2.5 billion in 2021 Covid vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson forecasts $2.5 billion in 2021 Covid vaccine sales

J&J is far behind on its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 21 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 17:45 ist
Use of the vaccine has also been linked to very rare, potentially life-threatening blood-clots. Credit: Reuters Photo

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast just $2.5 billion in 2021 sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, which has fallen way behind rival shots from Pfizer and Moderna as the company deals with vaccine production issues and safety concerns.

J&J said it expects full-year sales of $91.3 billion-$92.1 billion this year from the rest of the business, and $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion including contribution from the single-dose vaccine.

The J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinations in hard-to-reach areas, is far behind on its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.

Use of the vaccine has also been linked to a very rare, potentially life-threatening blood-clotting condition. Last week, US regulators added a warning to the vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder.

Pfizer Inc has forecast $26 billion in sales of its vaccine, while Moderna Inc has forecast $19.2 billion in vaccine sales this year. Both were approved in the United States last year, while the J&J shot was approved this year.

Both companies have said they expect to profit from their vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson has said it will make the vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Johnson & Johnson
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

 