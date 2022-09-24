Karnataka makes headway with over 265 items in One District One Product scheme

Karnataka has an exhaustive list of products beginning from merchandise to drugs, automobile, defence components, phones and jewels under the Centre's flagship one district one product (ODOP) scheme seeking to boost the country's exports and the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which completes 8 years tomorrow.

So far, Karnataka has the highest number of such products among Indian states, with over 260 products. Bangalore blue grapes, rose onions, betel vine, lacquer and electronic toys, Bidriware and Mysore silk sarees are some items that fall in the exhaustive list. The state also has an exhaustive services list, which also includes tourism under ODOP.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh too have listed over 150 items under the scheme, according to the official data.

“Jewellery, toys, handicrafts and handlooms hold great opportunities under one district one product scheme,” an official said.

Under the scheme, districts have been made a focal point in promoting the country’s exports. In this decentralised way of promoting exports, districts are directly involved in the planning process. The initiative also mobilises remote districts in the realm of trade and exports.

India is seeking duty-free access for the one district one product scheme to promote their exports.

Uttar Pradesh has already exported items worth Rs 96,000 crore under the ODOP initiative.

A Rajya Sabha Standing Committee had recently recommended “fit for export” production practices should be adopted for select products and services under ODOP and farmers and producers should be given quality training for such an initiative to have build a reputation in the world.

It also suggested formation of district export promotion committees to engage with trade related institutions and agencies such as Indian Institute of Foreign Trade for obtaining trade intelligence inputs.

The initiative is also expected to boost ‘Make in India’, which completed eight years of its launch.