Kota: UIDAI ADG sent to 15-day judicial remand in corruption case

Corruption: UIDAI ADG sent to 15-day judicial remand

PTI
PTI, Kota,
  • Oct 23 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 21:13 ist

An ACB court here sent an assistant director-general of the Unique Identification Authority of India to a 15-day judicial remand in a corruption case.

Pankaj Goyal was arrested by the Kota Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from his office in New Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for sanctioning an Aadhaar franchise.

The ADG was produced in the court on the completion of his two-day remand, Kota ASP (ACB) Chandrasheel Thakur said.

Observing that public servants have taken themselves as masters of the public (lokswami), Special Judge Pramod Kumar Malik rejected Goyal’s bail plea.

The judge said corruption is a social evil and if the accused of such crime is freed on bail, it would not be possible to eradicate it.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body identified a tout, Hemraj Tanwar, the official said.

A case has been registered against him, Thakur said, adding that the role of other officials in the department is also being verified.

He said the ACB will now initiate action against Hemraj

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

