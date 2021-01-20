Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns

L&T Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 16:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Ashok Kumar Sonthalia has resigned from the company.

"...the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 19, 2021, inter-alia considered the resignation of Mr Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, CFO of the company, on account of personal reasons and accepted the same to be effective from close of business hours of January 25, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

On Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro Infotech had reported a 37.85 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 519.3 crore for the December quarter, mainly driven by a surge in revenue and margin expansion.

It had posted a 12 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 3,152.8 crore for the December quarter, as against Rs 2,811 crore a year ago.

The company is confident of closing FY21 with revenue growth in high-single digits. 

Larsen & Toubro
CFO

