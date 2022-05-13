LIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range: Report

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has priced its initial public offering at the top end of the indicated range, at Rs 949 ($12.28), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The state-owned insurance behemoth is likely to be listed on stock exchanges on May 17.

LIC did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment. The source, not authorised to speak to the media, did not want to be identified.

The price range for the issue had been set at between 902 and 949 rupees per share. LIC offered a discount to employees and retail investors of Rs 45 per share while policyholders were given a discount of Rs 60 per share.

LIC shares were trading at a discount of around Rs 30 from the upper end of the price band, a sharp decline from a premium of Rs 100 earlier this month.

The country's largest-ever IPO was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end on May 9. The government expects to raise up to $2.7 billion (Rs 20,880 crore) - a third of its original target - by selling a 3.5 per cent stake in the company.

The 66-year-old company dominates India's insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

($1 = 77.3075 Indian rupees)