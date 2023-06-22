L&T, DRDO ink pact for AIP System for submarines of Indian Navy

Larsen & Toubro and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday signed a contract for realisation of two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Modules for the latest Kalvari Class of submarines of the Indian Navy.

L&T said that this project would pave the way for order(s) for air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems for the remaining five Kalvari Class submarines in the coming years. Apart from export opportunities, the project also presents itself with an opportunity for orders of integrating AIP Systems for the remaining five Kalvari Class submarines in the future, it said.

The AIP Modules have been indigeneously developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) wing of DRDO with L&T as its industry partner. L&T, however, is the recipient of Transfer of Technology (ToT) for this DRDO-developed AIP System. The documents for the same were handed over by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Chief of Defence Staff and Navy Chief during Aero India 2021 In Bengaluru.

The manufacturing, integration and factory acceptance trials of the energy modules (EMs) will be undertaken in L&T’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat, company’s press release informed.

Arun T Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head L&T Defence underscored that the addition of these green AIP Module in submarines will add India to the club of a handful of nations who have indigenously developed the fuel cell-based AIP System.

“Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfil India’s aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies,” he added.

The AIP technology enhances the underwater endurance and stealth of conventional submarines who otherwise have to come on the surface to use oxygen to recharge their batteries. Additionally, the technology is a green one since the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water which can be released into the oceans

The EMs will be supplied for integration into the AIP Plug that will be retrofitted into the submarine. The EMs are capable of producing the power required and also generating hydrogen on board ruling out the need to carry it, which is a major safety concern for a submarine.

Following this development, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,424 on the exchanges. The stock closed 0.98 percent higher at Rs 2,418.