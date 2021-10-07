Mahindra garners 25,000 bookings for XUV700 in 57 minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said its new offering XUV700 garnered 25,000 bookings in just 57 minutes of the commencement of the process.

The company had announced introductory prices, ranging between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 25,000 units of the new product.

The next round of bookings, with new pricing, would now open at 10 AM on October 8.

Also Read | New variants of Mahindra XUV700 introduced

The vehicle is now priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh. The volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available at the introductory prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant, M&M said in a statement. It also makes the XUV700 the first four-wheeler in India to hit this milestone, it added.

"We opened bookings at 10AM this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact thrilled that we have received 25,000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices," M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra noted.

While the company had anticipated the traffic and prepared the system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some customers, he added.

The XUV700 comes with diesel and petrol powertrains mated with both manual and automatic transmissions and with five and seven seater capacity. It is also available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.

Check out DH's latest videos: