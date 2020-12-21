Mahindra to hike prices of its tractors from January

Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of its tractors from January

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 11:04 ist
Last week, M&M had announced it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month. Credit: Reuters

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it will hike prices of its range of tractors from next month in order to partially offset the impact of a rise in input costs.

In a regulatory filing, M&M's Farm Equipment Sector said, effective January 1, 2021, it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, the company added.

Details of price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, M&M said.

Last week, M&M had announced it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising in input costs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

business
Mahindra and Mahindra
Auto

What's Brewing

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 