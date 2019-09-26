Major sales push for 32-inch TVs; get one for Rs 7,000

With the festival season approaching, the prices of 32-inch televisions (TV) will be as low as Rs 7,000, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

The discounts on televisions during the festive season would be Rs 2,000-3,000 on major TV models. By this the TV makers are expecting to make up for the loss of sales in the first two quarters, the report stated. The discounts will help the manufacturers to 'sell piled up inventory and to spruce up sales for basic models'.

Europe's TV brand Thomson will offer a 32-inch TV at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart Big Billion sale. Some televisions of other companies like Sansui, Micromax, Blaupunkt, TCL, Shinco and Telefunken are also being sold below Rs 10,000.

According to the report, around 60-70 percent of the market is now dominated by the 32-inch and 40-inch TVs.

After the reduction of Goods and Services Tax brought down the tax rate on TV with screen sizes up to 32 inches to 18 percent from 22 percent, the prices of TVs have halved. Last year, customers had to pay Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 for the same sets.