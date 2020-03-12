Markets Highlights: Coronavirus infects markets; Sensex plummets 2,900 points at close, Nifty down to 9,600 level

The BSE Sensex fell 2,900 points to close at 32,778.14 and Nifty went down to 9,600 levels. Sensex entered 'bear market' as it crashed over 20% from its peak in January. European markets have been hammered by the coronavirus and the Trump administration order to suspend travel for 30 days. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live blog for instant updates of Dalal Street.