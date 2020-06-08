Marksans Pharma recalls 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug due to cancer causing chemical

Marksans Pharma on Monday said it is recalling 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin extended-release tablets due to presence of a cancer-causing contaminant.

The company has issued a voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin extended-release tablets (USP 500 mg) due to the detection of NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine), Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The recalled batch contains 11,279 bottles, it added. Metformin extended-release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.