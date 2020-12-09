Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from January

Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from January

The company's announcement comes at a time when the carmaker is recovering from the lockdown induced disruptions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 22:45 ist
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Credit: Reuters Photo

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs.

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles have been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models," it added.

At present Maruti Suzuki sells a range of vehicles from entry-level small car Alto with price starting at Rs 2.95 lakh to multi-purpose vehicle XL6 priced up to Rs 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company's announcement comes at a time when the carmaker is recovering from the lockdown induced disruptions. In November, it had posted a 2.4 per cent decline in total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 1,35,775 units as against 1,39,133 in the same month last year.

However, its overall sales, including exports, were at 1,53,223 units as against 1,50,630 in November 2019, a growth of 1.7 per cent. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maruti Suzuki India

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

More reforms needed in agriculture, not less

More reforms needed in agriculture, not less

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

 