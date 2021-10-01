Maruti Suzuki shares decline 2% after Sept sales data

Maruti Suzuki shares decline over 2% after September sales data

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 22:41 ist
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday dipped over 2 per cent after the company reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales in September.

The stock dipped 2.39 per cent to close at Rs 7,159.40 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.28 per cent to Rs 7,093.50.

On the NSE, it dipped 2.39 per cent to close at Rs 7,162.30.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September.

The company had sold 1,60,442 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales slipped 54.9 per cent to 68,815 units last month as against 1,52,608 units in September 2020, it added.

"Sales volume of the company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the auto major stated. 

