News in Pics | September 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 00:43 IST
Comments
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A motorist with a dog wades through a flooded road, following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People dressed as Hindu deity Lord Hanuman take part in a religious procession during the Navratri festival and 'Langur Mela' celebrations at Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Credit: PTI Photo

A shop worker tapes a glass window in preparation for Typhoon Ragasa at a store in Hong Kong, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in the 'Mashaal Raas', organized by the years old Patel Yuvak Garbi Mandal, in Jamnagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to attend the oath taking ceremony of her newly appointed four ministers Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahabir Pun, Madan Prasad Pariyar and Jagdish Kharel following recent anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, at "Shital Niwas", the presidential building that was ransacked and burned by the protesters, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Passengers wait at a platform after train services were disrupted due to rainfall, in South 24 Parganas.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 24 September 2025, 00:43 IST
