News in Pics | September 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, in New Delhi.
A motorist with a dog wades through a flooded road, following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines.
People dressed as Hindu deity Lord Hanuman take part in a religious procession during the Navratri festival and 'Langur Mela' celebrations at Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar, Punjab.
A shop worker tapes a glass window in preparation for Typhoon Ragasa at a store in Hong Kong, China.
People take part in the 'Mashaal Raas', organized by the years old Patel Yuvak Garbi Mandal, in Jamnagar.
Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to attend the oath taking ceremony of her newly appointed four ministers Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahabir Pun, Madan Prasad Pariyar and Jagdish Kharel following recent anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, at "Shital Niwas", the presidential building that was ransacked and burned by the protesters, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Passengers wait at a platform after train services were disrupted due to rainfall, in South 24 Parganas.
Published 24 September 2025, 00:43 IST