News in Pics | September 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to attend the oath taking ceremony of her newly appointed four ministers Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahabir Pun, Madan Prasad Pariyar and Jagdish Kharel following recent anti-corruption protests that toppled the government, at "Shital Niwas", the presidential building that was ransacked and burned by the protesters, in Kathmandu, Nepal.