Mcap of 8 of top 10 firms jumps over Rs 1.91 lakh cr

Mcap of eight of top 10 firms jumps over Rs 1.91 lakh cr; Bajaj Finance and TCS, lead gainers

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2022, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 14:23 ist
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,498.02 points or 2.67 per cent last week. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight of the top ten valued firms added Rs 1,91,622.95 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,498.02 points or 2.67 per cent last week.

From the winners' pack, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 57,673.19 crore to Rs 4,36,447.88 crore at close on Friday.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 47,494.49 crore to Rs 12,07,779.68 crore.

Also Read | Proposal to increase EPFO equity investment limit increase not considered

HDFC Bank added Rs 23,481.09 crore to its valuation at Rs 7,97,251.18 crore and the mcap of Infosys rose by Rs 18,219 crore to Rs 6,52,012.91 crore.

The valuation of HDFC went higher by Rs 14,978.42 crore to Rs 4,31,679.65 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced Rs 12,940.69 crore to Rs 4,71,397.99 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed Rs 12,873.62 crore to Rs 5,69,400.43 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited advanced Rs 3,962.45 crore to Rs 16,97,208.18 crore.

However, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 7,020.75 crore to Rs 4,28,739.97 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped Rs 810.61 crore to Rs 6,19,551.97 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and LIC. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Business News
Sensex
NSE
Nifty

What's Brewing

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 