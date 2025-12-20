<p>Dhaka/ New Delhi: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, the interim government announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on Thursday.</p>.<p>In a statement on X, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus said that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the case.</p>.<p>The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranges from 19 to 46, it said.</p>.<p>According to the police, Das, a factory worker, was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree.</p>.<p>The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.</p>.<p>The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.</p>.<p>The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.</p>.<p>"The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it added.</p>.<p>The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. </p>