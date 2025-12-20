Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on Thursday.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 10:16 IST
World newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us