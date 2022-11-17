Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Thursday appointed Sandhya Devanathan as its India head and Vice President.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC
Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup
Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson
After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step
NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket
Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking