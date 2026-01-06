Telangana CID arrests Rs 4,000 cr investment scam prime accused who returned from Iran

<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has arrested Amandeep Kumar, the Managing Director and alleged kingpin of M/s Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd., which operated the fraudulent investment scheme ‘Falcon Investment’, collecting around Rs 4,215 crore from unsuspecting depositors.</p><p>The case involves unauthorized deposit collection, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy by the company, operating under the brand name Falcon Invoice Discounting. Amandeep and his associates allegedly developed a fake website and mobile application, created fictitious invoice discounting deals in the names of reputed multinational companies, and lured investors with promises of high short-term returns.</p><p>According to CID officials, the company collected Rs 4,215 crore from 7,056 depositors, of whom 4,065 victims were cheated of around Rs 792 crore. Following a series of victim complaints, FIRs were registered at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police station of Cyberabad, and the investigation was later transferred to CID Telangana.</p><p>Amandeep Kumar was apprehended at Mumbai Airport after returning from Iran, pursuant to a Look Out Circular (LOC), and brought to Hyderabad on transit remand. He had been absconding for a long time.</p><p>So far, 11 accused, including directors, executives, and a chartered accountant, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The CID has identified assets worth about Rs 43 crore, including 12 plots, four luxury cars, Rs 8 lakh in cash, 21 tolas of gold, RDP shares worth Rs 20 crore, and bank balances of Rs 8 crore, which are under the process of attachment.</p><p>“Efforts are underway to trace the money trail,” said a senior CID official.</p>