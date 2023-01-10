Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner: Report

Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bn in ChatGPT owner

The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion

Reuters
  • Jan 10 2023, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Microsoft Corp is said to be in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion, the report said.

OpenAI made the ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on November 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

Microsoft
ChatGPT
Business News

