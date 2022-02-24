Nasdaq tumbles over 3% at open as Russia invades Ukraine

The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled at the open on Tuesday, dropping more than 20% from its record closing high in November last year and on track to confirm a bear market, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301.43 points, or 0.91%, at the open to 32,830.33, falling more than 10% from its all-time closing peak on Jan. 4 and on pace to confirm a correction.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 69.73 points, or 1.65%, at 4,155.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 449.61 points, or 3.45%, to 12,587.88 at the opening bell.
A correction and a bear market is confirmed when an index closes down 10% and 20% or more, respectively, from its record closing level.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid
Preventing future Ambedkars from being born
Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home
Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded