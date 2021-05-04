Network glitch in 544 GPs affecting banking operations

Banks in Karnataka have made a list of 544 gram panchayats where bad network connectivity is hampering banking operations.

The list of these gram panchayats, spread across the state, has been compiled by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and sent to the ministries of finance and communications. The SLBC said banking operations were "hampered due to lack of telecom connectivity" in these gram panchayats.

The Department of Financial Services of the Finance Ministry had asked all SLBCs to submit a list of such gram panchayats that had network issues as part of the Centre’s goal to provide broadband connectivity in 2.5 lakh gram panchayats under the BharatNet project.

The SLBCs were asked to coordinate with the Common Service Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India Ltd - the state-run company providing WiFi services and fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in gram panchayats - for internet connectivity in bank branches. The SLBCs were further asked to work with field units of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT for network coverage in bank branches and outlets.

Ironically, the Karnataka SLBC "could not reach out to the Head of DoT Licensed Service Area unit over phone due to non-functioning of the telephone number," according to a document available with DH.

Nixing the connectivity issues in these gram panchayats is crucial for Karnataka’s effort to bring all remote corners of the state under financial inclusion.

Recently, Karnataka achieved the significant feat of covering all 30,000 villages with banking services - a brick-and-mortar bank branch, an ATM or a business correspondent (BC). As per latest data, the state has 4,213 bank branches and 2,423 ATMs in rural areas.

It is the banking correspondents who provide last-mile connectivity in rural areas. There are 8,837 active BCs helping citizens carry out transactions through micro ATMs and nearly half of them are certified by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

Karnataka is also under pressure to achieve 100% of the key performance indicators by September 2021 under the Targeted Financial Inclusion Intervention Programme, which is being implemented in the backward Raichur and Yadgir, the two aspirational districts. The targets include bank accounts per lakh population, and per-lakh enrolments under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.