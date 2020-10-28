Nikkei slips on Covid-19 woes, cautious ahead of US elections

Nikkei slips on Covid woes, cautious ahead of US polls

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 28 2020, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 13:32 ist
Japanese shares fell on Wednesday for the third consecutive session, pulled down by worries that surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States could further damage an already-battered global economy.

Also, trading was subdued as the upcoming US presidential elections kept many investors on the sidelines, analysts said.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.29% to close at 23,418.51, while the broader Topix lost 0.31% to 1,612.55.

All but six of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange-traded lower, with miners, iron and steel and insurers leading declines.

The local market tracked the overnight weakness in US stocks on rising coronavirus infections and as US lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on a stimulus package, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday a coronavirus economic relief deal would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.

A near 0.4% decline in US stock futures also weighed on Japanese stocks.

However, the market got some support from upbeat earnings reports, with Shimano Inc soaring 17% after the bicycle parts maker upgraded its forecast for annual operating profit.

Japan's index of insurers, who rely on foreign bonds for income, dipped more than 2.8% after US Treasury yields declined overnight on dwindling hopes for a US stimulus deal.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings fell 2.7% and T&D Holdings dropped 2.8%, while Tokio Marine Holdings slipped around 3.5%.

Shares of ANA Holdings closed 0.35% higher, after rising as much as 4%, after the airline operator on Tuesday unveiled its restructuring plans and forecast a record operating loss of 505 billion yen for the year to March.

Furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd jumped 33.1% to hit its daily limit after the company said its president would be stepping down. 

Tokyo
Japan
Nikkei
US Presidential Elections 2020
Coronavirus
COVID-19

