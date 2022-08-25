Now, a printer that dishes out paper dosas; the internet reacts

Craving a dosa, but too tired to make one? It's tech to the rescue. All you need is dosa batter and Chennai-based company Evochef's 'world’s first smart dosa maker'.

The device titled EC Flip delivers paper-thin, crispy dosas at the click of a button.

As per the brand's website one can make "10-12 thin dosas or 6-8 thick dosas". One can also add extras such as cheese, butter, or ghee.

The website also describes the device as "compact, lightweight, and stylish". In addition, the EC Flip removes the time of setting up the stove and cleaning up after the cooking process. The device is priced at Rs 15,999.

The promotional video of the device went viral on social media with netizens expressing mixed views over the invention.

While some were impressed, others questioned its usefulness. One Twitter user said: "What they have automated here is the simplest and the most fun step in the dosa-making process."

What they have automated here is the simplest and the most fun step in the dosa making process. I hope this printer doesn’t get batter jam. Clearing it would be a mess I guess. — 🇮🇳Mohan Krishnakumar 🇮🇳 ஜய்ஹிந்த் 🇮🇳 (@MohanKrishnaku5) August 18, 2022

Still, others termed it a "waste of money".

Waste of money if someone actually buys this dosa printer 😶 — Adi (@aaditea__) August 24, 2022

Another Twitter user said, "Laziness has found a new product".

Laziness has found a new product 😁 — PRAMOD (@PRAMOD_K83) August 24, 2022

Still another Twitter user pointed out that the hard part isn't making a dosa but making the chutney. "How do we print that?"

Haha I was hoping for some circular action inside the machine to make an actual dosa, not a dosa print out. Making chutney is the hard part, how do we print that :) — Priyanka Narayan (@priyankanarayan) August 24, 2022

Yet another user took to social media to poke fun at the device stating, "If the cartridge is low, can you just print Black & White Dosas?"