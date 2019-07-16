NPAs on Mudra loans see 142% jump in a year

The non-performing assets (NPAs) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has seen a 142% jump in the past one year since the end of 2018.

The NPA on Mudra loans jumped to Rs 17,651.74 crore as on March 2019, the government informed the parliament on Tuesday. In March 2018, loans up to Rs 7,277.32 crore of public sector banks had turned bad.

Though the latest amount that has tuned badly is only 2% of the total loans issued under the flagship programme meant for providing loans up to 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro-enterprises.

The total loan issued under PMMY amounts to over Rs 8.93 lakh crore at the end of March 2019.

“Out of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) loans amounting to over Rs. 8,93,000 cr. sanctioned by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) up to 31.03.2019, loans amounting to approximately 2%, i.e. Rs 17651.74 crore (provisional) have turned into Non Performing Assets(NPAs), since the inception of the scheme,” Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Business failures, inefficiencies in lending practices, poor credit appraisal, wilful default by borrowers and impaired cash flows of the units due to the slowdown in business were among the reasons cited by the minister for Mudra loans turning bad.

Mudra scheme was launched in April 2015.