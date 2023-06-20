NSE, its arm NCL settle trading glitch case with Sebi

NSE, its arm NCL settle trading glitch case with Sebi

Individually, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) paid a total of Rs 49.77 crore and NCL doled out Rs 22.88 crore to settle the case that occurred in 2021.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 22:25 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Leading stock exchange NSE and its arm NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL) on Tuesday settled the trading glitch case with markets regulator Sebi after paying a settlement amount of over Rs 72 crore.

Individually, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) paid a total of Rs 49.77 crore and NCL doled out Rs 22.88 crore to settle the case that occurred in 2021, according to a settlement order.

Trading was halted at the NSE for nearly four hours on February 24, 2021, reportedly due to telecom links failure leading to the unavailability of the online risk management system of NCL.

NCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the exchange.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sebi
NSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 