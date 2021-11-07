Offline retail Diwali sales soar despite Covid hiccups, touch Rs 1.25 lakh cr

Despite Covid-related hiccups, offline retail Diwali sales generated a whopping Rs 1.25 lakh crore after which traders body CAIT said it is a strong and credible answer to those who said that gone are the days of offline trade as e-commerce will overtake retail trade in India soon.

“The unprecedented turnout of consumers in physical markets leading to record-breaking figure of 1.25 lakh crore Diwali festival sale across the country has once again established the confidence of the consumers on traders and also the vibrancy of offline trade in India is reiterated. It is also a strong, fittest and credible answer to all those so-called think tanks, economists and retail experts and some section in government quarters who were repeatedly saying gone are the days of offline trade…,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The purchasing pattern of the consumers has greatly prompted the CAIT to demand the government to put an end to the unholy nexus of foreign-funded e-commerce companies, big brands providing exclusivity and banks providing cashback on purchase from online portals.

“This kind of discriminatory treatment will not be tolerated any further by the traders,” CAIT said in a statement.

The 700-crore strong small traders body has also decided to launch a “clean up operation of retail trade and e-commerce”, the strategy of which will be decided by trade leaders of all states in an online conference convened by CAIT on November 16.

CAIT has also decided to launch a special drive to upgrade, modernise and computerise the existing format of retail trade under the “Digital India” flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will soon hold talks with both central and state governments.

The CAIT research wing suggested this Diwali the big brands in FMCG, consumer durables, electronics, mobiles, foodgrain, toys, gift articles, kitchenware and kitchen equipment, footwear, optical items, ready-made garments, fashion apparels registered a growth of about 15-20 per cent.

