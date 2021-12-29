Ola Electric to set up its Hyperchargers at BPCL pumps and residential complexes

Ola Electric charging points to come up at BPCL pumps

  Dec 29 2021
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 12:51 ist
Ola Electric scooters.

Ola Electric Mobility CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday confirmed in a tweet the launch of Hypercharger points — its electric scooter charging infrastructure — across the country.

The points will be installed at key BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) pumps and residential complexes, the tweet said.

“We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers,” Aggarwal stated in the tweet.

However, some Twitter users chose to focus on delayed deliveries rather than the charging points.

The launch comes months after Ather Energy, its electric mobility competitor, had announced free access for its customers to Ather Grid - its charging infrastructure. Ather Energy earlier on December 20 had extended the free charging scheme till June 30, 2022.

