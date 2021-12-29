Ola Electric to set up its Hyperchargers at BPCL pumps and residential complexes

Ola Electric Mobility CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday confirmed in a tweet the launch of Hypercharger points — its electric scooter charging infrastructure — across the country.

The points will be installed at key BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) pumps and residential complexes, the tweet said.

“We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers,” Aggarwal stated in the tweet.

Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers. pic.twitter.com/WKEzok4E98 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 28, 2021

However, some Twitter users chose to focus on delayed deliveries rather than the charging points.

The launch comes months after Ather Energy, its electric mobility competitor, had announced free access for its customers to Ather Grid - its charging infrastructure. Ather Energy earlier on December 20 had extended the free charging scheme till June 30, 2022.

We woke up today feeling extra generous so free charging on all Ather Grids extended till 30th June, 2022!! 🥳⚡ pic.twitter.com/mbNJ2DsLIz — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) December 20, 2021

